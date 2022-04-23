Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $19.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.28. 1,478,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

