Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $21.92 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. 849,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

