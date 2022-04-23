Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.01.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

