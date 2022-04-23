Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

