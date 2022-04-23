Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.23 million and the lowest is $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.11. 137,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,720. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

