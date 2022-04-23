Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $46.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.74 or 0.07426300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00267917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00804089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00674131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087871 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00389700 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

