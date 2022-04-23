e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

