Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 11,061 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $104,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

NYSE RSG traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $132.40. 1,501,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

