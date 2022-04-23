Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 2,073 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 7,805,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

