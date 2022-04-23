Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

