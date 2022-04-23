Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,232,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $937.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

