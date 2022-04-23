Earnest Partners LLC Buys 19,294 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.