Earnest Partners LLC Buys 19,629 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 7.45% of FirstCash worth $225,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 160,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

