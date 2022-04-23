Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.97% of Sanmina worth $159,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 311,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

