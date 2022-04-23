Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.379 dividend. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 93.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

