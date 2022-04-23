Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

