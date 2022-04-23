Earnest Partners LLC Has $109,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

INDA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 4,623,615 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

