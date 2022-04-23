Earnest Partners LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,745,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466,898. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

