Earnest Partners LLC Has $21.32 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

