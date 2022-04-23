Earnest Partners LLC Has $96.22 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,983 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $96,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

