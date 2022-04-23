Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.84% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $142,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,820. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.