Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 21,027 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12,442.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,639,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,497,453. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

