Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.