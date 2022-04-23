Earnest Partners LLC Sells 12,121 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after buying an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. 11,455,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

