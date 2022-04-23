Earnest Partners LLC Sells 129,665 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,665 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $112,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

