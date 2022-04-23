Earnest Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.66. 1,749,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

