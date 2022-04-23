Earnest Partners LLC Sells 71,939 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,939 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of ON Semiconductor worth $170,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,452,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

