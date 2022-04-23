Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,159 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $196,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.18. 470,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

