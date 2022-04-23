East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

EWBC stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

