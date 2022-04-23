Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Eastern has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

