EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.32. 222,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

