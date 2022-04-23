Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to announce $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.85 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.04. 1,655,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.80. Eaton has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

