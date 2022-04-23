ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70). Approximately 5,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19.

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

