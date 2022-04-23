Efinity Token Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

