Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.59. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.