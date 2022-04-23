Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $93.71 million and $170,712.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,918,085,888 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

