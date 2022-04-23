EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

