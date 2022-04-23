Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $389.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.01 million and the highest is $399.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 234,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

