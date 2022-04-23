EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $936.93 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

NYSE EPAM traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.76. 719,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.14. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

