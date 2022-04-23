Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.