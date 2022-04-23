EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 85.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, EUNO has traded 55% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $48.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00336723 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,517,873,773 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

