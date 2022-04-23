Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

