Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.