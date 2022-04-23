Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

