Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.77.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
