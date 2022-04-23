Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

