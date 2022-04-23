ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $238.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $269,611.41 and approximately $238.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003683 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.