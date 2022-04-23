Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.79) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.93) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($41.72).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,751 ($35.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,889.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £25.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.43. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,528 ($32.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($48.00).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

