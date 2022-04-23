Falconswap Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $63,551.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00104210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.