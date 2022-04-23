Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $139,738,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

