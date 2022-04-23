Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FQVTF. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.03) to GBX 1,870 ($24.33) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,217.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

